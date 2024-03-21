Open Menu

Three Drugs Peddlers Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Three drugs peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) During a crackdown against drugs selling mafia in twin cities of Taxila and Wah, the police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession on Thursday.

A police spokesman has said that Wah Cantonment Police recovered 1.

28 kilograms of hashish from Ziarat Khan whereas Taxila Police recovered 0.55 gram hashish from Haneef while Wah Saddar Police recovered 0.55 kilogram hashish from Shahzaib.

Respective Police registered three separate cases against the suspects under the control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 and launched further investigation.

