Three held during search operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Police have arrested three suspects during search operation in the city on Saturday.

According to police sources, law enforcement agencies and police teams in operation conducted bio-metric identification of 57 people in the premises of Bohar Gate, Old Kotwali and Haram Gate police. The teams arrested three suspects and recovered 60 litre local made wine during the operation,sources added.