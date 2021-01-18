Three held over aerial firing, fireworks during wedding ceremony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three accused over aerial firing, fireworks, violation of Sound System Act during wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, fireworks items and sound system from their possession.

According to details, SHO Ratta Amral Police Station conducted a raid at Babu Lal Hussain Road and netted three accused namely Iftikhar Hussain, Abdul Wahad Khan and Numan Ali who were allegedly involved in aerial firing and fireworks during a wedding ceremony.

Police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and fireworks items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal appreciated police party and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.