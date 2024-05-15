Open Menu

Three Killed In Firing Incident Near Charsadda Interchange On M-1

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Three killed in firing incident near Charsadda Interchange on M-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Three persons were killed and another injured in a firing incident near Charsadda on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the incident of firing took place due to old enmity, said a spokesperson of National Highways and Motorway Police.

A heavy contingent of Motorway Police and District Police reached the spot.

The dead bodies and seriously injured person were shifted to the hospital and the search for the accused was ongoing.

Further investigation was underway.

