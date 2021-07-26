Three new grid stations to be functional soon: KP Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday said that three new grid stations recently completed in the provincial metropolis would be functionalized soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting relating to power-load shedding and low-voltage issues in some areas of the province.

The meeting held with discussion on various matters to resolve the issues of low voltage and load-shedding of electricity of the province.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) chief Engr. Mohammad Jabbar Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The forum was given a detailed briefing about the progress so far made on the ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving power infrastructure across the province.

The chief minister said that all the matters of PESCO related to provincial government would also be settled down on priority basis.

He added that these matters related to Federal government would soon be taken up with the Prime Minister Imran Khan who has already promised to allocate funds for the improvement of power infrastructure in the province.

He directed the quarters concerned to ensure timely completion of all ongoing developmental projects for improving electricity infrastructure in the province.

He warned the PESCO authorities that no delay would be allowed in the completion of ongoing projects and directed that the company would have to take practical steps within the available resources to give maximum relief to the general public.