Three POs Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:38 PM

Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested three POs-- Akhter, Zafar and Abdul Razzaq.

They were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

Further investigation was underway.

