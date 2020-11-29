UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-pronged Strategy Must To Make Faisalabad Environment-friendly City: FCCI

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Three-pronged strategy must to make Faisalabad environment-friendly city: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:A three-pronged strategy is must to make Faisalabad an environment-friendly city and for this purpose, the government, business community and landowners work together to plant new trees in addition to protect and count the existing ones.

This was stated by Rana Muhammad Ikramullah Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on "Clean and Green Faisalabad" at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Sunday.

He said that trees had been cut down from 70 per cent areas of the city due to population pressure and establishment of industries and this practice had led to a dangerous increase in environmental pollution.

"Trees are imperative for human life but we don't shy away from cutting the trees down for short-term gains", he added.

He said that in order to create awareness about the protection of trees, it should be made an integral part of the curriculum so that next generation could play their key role in this regard.

He said the FCCI and business community had jointly planted trees on the banks of Rakh Branch Canal but these trees were also cut down during expansion of Canal Road.

Before starting project, the concerned departments had promised to plant two trees in place of one tree cut down from canal road, but work on the project has not started yet.

He said that 300 acres of land adjacent to the University of Engineering and Technology was also available for tree planting but trees planted there were not being watered in-time due to which their growth process is very slow. He urged the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to start process of counting trees and also focus on protection of existing ones so that FCCI members could also plant more trees.

Rana Ikramullah said that a large area for tree plantation was also available at the site allotted for new complex of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry on which tree planting was being started immediately.

He urged the FCCI members to contribute a lot in this cause so that new generation could be taught to lovetrees while overcoming environmental pollution.

Syed Khalid Mehmood Shah and other committee members were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Road SITE Chamber University Of Engineering And Technology Sunday Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

5 minutes ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

50 minutes ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

50 minutes ago

Free parking in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

2 hours ago

Nations rise through their peoples’ sacrifices: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.