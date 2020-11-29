Three-pronged strategy must to make Faisalabad environment-friendly city: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:A three-pronged strategy is must to make Faisalabad an environment-friendly city and for this purpose, the government, business community and landowners work together to plant new trees in addition to protect and count the existing ones.

This was stated by Rana Muhammad Ikramullah Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on "Clean and Green Faisalabad" at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Sunday.

He said that trees had been cut down from 70 per cent areas of the city due to population pressure and establishment of industries and this practice had led to a dangerous increase in environmental pollution.

"Trees are imperative for human life but we don't shy away from cutting the trees down for short-term gains", he added.

He said that in order to create awareness about the protection of trees, it should be made an integral part of the curriculum so that next generation could play their key role in this regard.

He said the FCCI and business community had jointly planted trees on the banks of Rakh Branch Canal but these trees were also cut down during expansion of Canal Road.

Before starting project, the concerned departments had promised to plant two trees in place of one tree cut down from canal road, but work on the project has not started yet.

He said that 300 acres of land adjacent to the University of Engineering and Technology was also available for tree planting but trees planted there were not being watered in-time due to which their growth process is very slow. He urged the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to start process of counting trees and also focus on protection of existing ones so that FCCI members could also plant more trees.

Rana Ikramullah said that a large area for tree plantation was also available at the site allotted for new complex of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry on which tree planting was being started immediately.

He urged the FCCI members to contribute a lot in this cause so that new generation could be taught to lovetrees while overcoming environmental pollution.

Syed Khalid Mehmood Shah and other committee members were also present in the meeting.