Thundershower forecast in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday forecast rain-wind and thundershower in southeastern and lower districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, heavy rainfall with gusty winds are forecast in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Islamkot, Mirpurkhas, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirbabad, Jamshoro and Nowsheroferoz during the said period.