Open Menu

Tight Security Arrangements Made To Ensure Foolproof Security For Pak-NZ T-20 Matches

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Tight security arrangements made to ensure foolproof security for Pak-NZ T-20 matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police, on the instructions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, had completed foolproof security and traffic arrangements for Pakistan-New Zealand T-20 cricket matches being played in Rawalpindi, said a police spokesman.

He informed that IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had directed the authorities concerned to adopt a better strategy to ensure the conduct of the matches in a peaceful and safe environment, adding, the police force is committed to provide full security to the players, match officials and fans.

Rawalpindi district police had completed coordination with all institutions concerned including Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies and more than 5000 officers and officials were performing security duty, he added.

IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar had directed the officers to continue search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations around hotel, route and stadium to ensure foolproof security.

Monitoring of the stadium, hotel and the route of the teams was being ensured with the help of Safe Cities Authority cameras, and lady police officers were also appointed for security and checking of women cricket fans.

Implementation of the traffic plan on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi was being ensured for uninterrupted flow of traffic and adequate parking, the spokesman said and informed that 360 traffic wardens and officers were deployed for smooth flow of traffic.

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams were conducting effective patrolling around the stadium.

The staff posted at the entrances and exits of the stadium were also directed to behave politely with the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Punjab Hotel Traffic Rawalpindi Women All

Recent Stories

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

5 minutes ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

31 minutes ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

16 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

16 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

16 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

16 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

16 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan