Tight Security Arrangements Made To Ensure Foolproof Security For Pak-NZ T-20 Matches
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police, on the instructions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, had completed foolproof security and traffic arrangements for Pakistan-New Zealand T-20 cricket matches being played in Rawalpindi, said a police spokesman.
He informed that IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had directed the authorities concerned to adopt a better strategy to ensure the conduct of the matches in a peaceful and safe environment, adding, the police force is committed to provide full security to the players, match officials and fans.
Rawalpindi district police had completed coordination with all institutions concerned including Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies and more than 5000 officers and officials were performing security duty, he added.
IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar had directed the officers to continue search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations around hotel, route and stadium to ensure foolproof security.
Monitoring of the stadium, hotel and the route of the teams was being ensured with the help of Safe Cities Authority cameras, and lady police officers were also appointed for security and checking of women cricket fans.
Implementation of the traffic plan on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi was being ensured for uninterrupted flow of traffic and adequate parking, the spokesman said and informed that 360 traffic wardens and officers were deployed for smooth flow of traffic.
Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams were conducting effective patrolling around the stadium.
The staff posted at the entrances and exits of the stadium were also directed to behave politely with the citizens, he added.
