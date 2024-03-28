Open Menu

Timely Completion Of Roads’ Construction Projects Stressed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on Thursday said that concrete steps would be taken to ensure the timely completion of ongoing road projects in the district.

In this regard, he directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of construction work on those roads to resolve traffic issues at the earliest.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing construction work on Multan Road.

During the inspection, the AC assessed the progress of the road construction and emphasized the importance of timely completion to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and convenience for commuters.

He also inspected the drainage system along the road and instructed officials from the Public Health Department to assess and address any issues promptly

He said that district administration was committed to ensuring quality development projects and he directed that proper monitoring mechanisms should be put in place in this regard.

