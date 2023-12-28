Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cancer: Cardiologist

Smoking damages nearly every organ in the body and is bad for a person’s overall health. People can significantly reduce their chance of smoking-related disease by giving it up

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Smoking damages nearly every organ in the body and is bad for a person’s overall health. People can significantly reduce their chance of smoking-related disease by giving it up.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Eminent cardiologist Dr. Kashif informed, that tobacco smoke contains more than fifty chemicals that cause cancer.

He said that tobacco also contains nicotine, which is a highly addictive psychoactive drug. When tobacco is smoked, nicotine causes physical and psychological dependency, he added.

He said that every third Pakistani after the age of 40 was suffering from high blood pressure, whereas only three per cent of them get regular medical checkups.

He said that smoking is not only injurious for the users, but passive smoking is also a great threat to those who associate with the smokers as inhaling cigarette smoke could cause more complications.

Dr. Kashif said that smoking is the biggest avoidable cause of death and disability known to mankind and any support for the growth, distribution or sale of tobacco is indefensible on public health grounds, added.

Smoking can also cause a threat of ten per cent more oral cancer such as tongue, mouth and buckle cavities and 15 per cent to other diseases including cardiac, tuberculosis, asthma, and shrinking of mouth tissues and respiratory system, Cardiologist said.

He further informed that alternate uses of smoking like anti-smoking chewing, Gutka, leaf with chewing tobacco and betel nut are more dangerous for those who left smoking.

He said the family and friends of the person quitting should encourage him. Help could always be sought from a psychiatrist.

Dr. Kashif emphasized the need for community-based efforts with a massive awareness campaign about the hazards of the use of smoking so that people could stop such addiction for the health of their own and their relatives and friends.