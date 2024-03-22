Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:39 PM

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

Rana Mashhood says they are compelled to pursue IMF programs, and completing IMF programs will realign the country's trajectory, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's dedicated team working tirelessly

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) Minister for State Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized the need for tough decisions to rescue the nation, affirming Pakistan's journey towards progress.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated, "Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, there will be a notable improvement in the situation." PML-N leader Rana Mashhood was also present at the conference.

Highlighting recent developments, the minister mentioned the formation of a coalition government in 2022, with Shahbaz Sharif assuming leadership. She emphasized that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's swift actions steered the nation away from the brink of default within 16 months.

Reflecting on Nawaz Sharif's tenure from 2013 to 2017, Shaza Fatima noted his adept navigation of the country through crises, achieving the highest growth rate in four years. "We had to engage with the IMF upon assuming power in 2013, but soon managed to break free," she remarked.

Shaza Fatima stressed the pivotal role of youth employment in the nation's progress, advocating for the implementation of e-governance and digitization of FBR to expand the tax base.

"We are burdened with annual interest payments on the budget," she added.

The Minister emphasized, “We must advance together, with each individual playing their part. Tough decisions are imperative to safeguard the state."

Rana Mashhood lamented the tendency to target individuals working for Pakistan, citing instances from 2013 when terrorism and load shedding plagued the nation. He credited Nawaz Sharif for addressing these issues and accused detractors of fabricating narratives to incite protests, ultimately leading to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification in 2017 and the controversial formation of the 2018 government.

Rana Mashhood mentioned the lack of significant projects since 2018, calling attention to misinformation and urging accountability. He referenced recent events, including statements made by Donald Lu and congressional hearings, urging the nation to demand accountability and highlighting protests staged outside IMF offices.

Expressing resolve, Rana Mashhood stated, “We are compelled to pursue IMF programs. Completing IMF programs will realign the country's trajectory, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's dedicated team working tirelessly."

