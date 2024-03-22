Tough Decisions To Be Made To Save Pakistan, Says Shaza Khawaja
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:39 PM
Rana Mashhood says they are compelled to pursue IMF programs, and completing IMF programs will realign the country's trajectory, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's dedicated team working tirelessly
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) Minister for State Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized the need for tough decisions to rescue the nation, affirming Pakistan's journey towards progress.
Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated, "Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, there will be a notable improvement in the situation." PML-N leader Rana Mashhood was also present at the conference.
She was addressing a press conference in Islamabad. Rana Mashhood was also present there.
Highlighting recent developments, the minister mentioned the formation of a coalition government in 2022, with Shahbaz Sharif assuming leadership. She emphasized that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's swift actions steered the nation away from the brink of default within 16 months.
Reflecting on Nawaz Sharif's tenure from 2013 to 2017, Shaza Fatima noted his adept navigation of the country through crises, achieving the highest growth rate in four years. "We had to engage with the IMF upon assuming power in 2013, but soon managed to break free," she remarked.
Shaza Fatima stressed the pivotal role of youth employment in the nation's progress, advocating for the implementation of e-governance and digitization of FBR to expand the tax base.
"We are burdened with annual interest payments on the budget," she added.
The Minister emphasized, “We must advance together, with each individual playing their part. Tough decisions are imperative to safeguard the state."
Rana Mashhood lamented the tendency to target individuals working for Pakistan, citing instances from 2013 when terrorism and load shedding plagued the nation. He credited Nawaz Sharif for addressing these issues and accused detractors of fabricating narratives to incite protests, ultimately leading to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification in 2017 and the controversial formation of the 2018 government.
Rana Mashhood mentioned the lack of significant projects since 2018, calling attention to misinformation and urging accountability. He referenced recent events, including statements made by Donald Lu and congressional hearings, urging the nation to demand accountability and highlighting protests staged outside IMF offices.
Expressing resolve, Rana Mashhood stated, “We are compelled to pursue IMF programs. Completing IMF programs will realign the country's trajectory, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's dedicated team working tirelessly."
Recent Stories
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC urges every person to plant a tree1 minute ago
-
Trend of online home-cooked Sehri, iftari getting momentum during Ramazan1 minute ago
-
CTP declares three model roads in city, awareness on lane, line being provided to citizens1 minute ago
-
Man died during robbery1 minute ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas1 minute ago
-
Advisor resents avalanche-caused losses in Kaghan11 minutes ago
-
Gwadar attack martyrs laid to rest with full military honours11 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize arrangements for March 23, Pakistan Day Parade21 minutes ago
-
8 power thieves arrested in Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day reminds of struggles of Muslims for separate homeland: VC IUB21 minutes ago
-
New Sukkur SSP takes charge21 minutes ago