Tourism Advisor Unpleased, Seeks Return Assets

Published March 29, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb has expressed his displeasure and anger to know that the transferred secretaries and other officials did not return the govt vehicles and other equipment owned by the Department of Tourism, Culture and Archeology despite his strict instructions in this regard.

He, on Friday, summoned the competent authorities and inquired about it. He regretted to know that instead of implementing the written instructions of the department regarding the return of vehicles, laptops and other equipment, the concerned authorities kept lull on the letter.

On this, Zahid Chanzeb gave a deadline of April 1 for the return of vehicles and equipment and directed that if no positive response is received, all those who took the vehicles, laptops and other equipment of this department with them to their homes or other offices, their Names might be made public and publish their list in print, electronic and social media as well as disciplinary action be taken against them simultaneously.

Adviser Tourism clarified that for the stability of any institution or department, it is essential to maintain perfect level of discipline and transparency there, but when its assets are scattered, it is not able to ensure the duty of public service delivery.

It may be noted that the Tourism Advisor soon after assuming his portfolio, had directed the former secretaries, heads of authorities and project directors to return all the privileges received by rhem after transfer and clarified that the vehicles, staff and equipment held by the officials previously of the department should be recalled immediately as only those officials who are serving here have the right to use the resources of the department.

