Tourists Urged To Check Weather Updates Before Traveling To Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Tourists urged to check weather updates before traveling to Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Murree administration has instructed the tourists planning to visit Murree for a pre-check on weather updates.

The weather department has a rain forecast for the next three days in Murree.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer on Friday said that district administration has made the best arrangements for uninterrupted facilitation to the tourists during the Eid days.

He informed that with a continued influx of tourists in Murree, additional personnel of police and traffic police have been deployed in field.

'We have made the best arrangements to facilitate the tourists ' he said. However, he has instructed the tourists to plan their visits in accordance with weather conditions since three days rain have been forecasted by the weather department.

DC informed that officials of the district administration were present in the field to ensure smooth tourist activities. RWMC workers are ensuring cleanliness in Murree on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, but tourists should also play their role to maintain cleanliness and follow traffic rules, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the staff deployed in the facility centers are engaged in providing awareness and guidance to the tourists. The traffic police is ensuring the implementation of the traffic management plan.

