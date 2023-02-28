Tow new routes of Pink bus to be operational from 1st March: Sharjeel Memon

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister of Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced starting of two new routes of Pink People's Bus Service in Karachi and the increasing number of busses on the Model Colony-Tower Route fleet from 1st March.

New routes of the pink bus service are from Power Chowrangi North Karachi to Indus Hospital and from Numaish Chowrangi to Clock Tower Sea view, the minister said while presiding over a meeting on the bus service.

Sharjeel Memon said that route 2 of the service would start from Power Chowrangi North Karachi and culminate at Indus Hospital Korangi plying via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Gulshan Chowrangi, Johar Mor, COD, Drigh Road, Shara-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony and Singer Chowrangi Korangi No 5.

The pink bus would provide safe travel facilities to women on Route No 10 that starts from Numaish Chowrangi and proceeds through MA Jinnah Road, Zeb u Nisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall and McDonald to Clock Tower Sea View, he informed.

The minister directed the Sindh Mass Transit Authority and NRTC to complete the survey for more new routes of the pink bus service in Karachi while the extension of the service up to Hawks Bay Road should also be reviewed.

He stressed on starting more new routes of People's Electric Bus Service at the earliest.

Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Channa, PD NRTC Sohaib Shafiq, Operations Manager Abdul Shakoor and others participated in the meeting.

