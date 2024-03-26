Open Menu

Tractor-trolley Collision Claims Two Lives In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) At least two persons were killed on the spot while several others were injured in a collision between two vehicles in Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at Yazman Road in Bahawalpur where a speeding trailer collided with a tractor-trolley, in a result two people claimed their lives and injured two others, a Private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have also started investigation.

