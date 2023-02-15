Trade Fair to become international event soon: Vice Chancellor IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that Bahawalpur Trade Fair will soon take the form of an international event.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the 4th Bahawalpur Trade Fair, jointly organized by the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the district administration on the occasion of the 18th Cholistan International Desert Jeep Rally.

President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan, Senior Vice President Hanif Ahmed, Vice President Adeel Khalid, Secretary Gymkhana Malik Ijaz Nazim, former presidents Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Focal Person Prof.

Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Secretary General Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abeer Haider were also present.

The vice chancellor described the Bahawalpur Trade Fair in the last four years as useful in promoting social and economic activities, especially for local industry.

He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry's cooperation in that regard for the last four years was an excellent example for other institutions. On this occasion, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan thanked the Vice Chancellor and organizers for the full participation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the Bahawalpur Trade Fair.