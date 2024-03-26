Open Menu

Traders Losing Customers Due To Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Traders losing customers due to encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) City traders have expressed concern about ever-increasing encroachments on roads and demanded the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation to remove these illegal encroachments to end frequent traffic jams which were affecting their business.

General Secretary Anjuman-Tajraan Rawalpindi Tahir Taj Bhatti led by a delegation met Municipal Regulation Officer Ali Imran and conveyed their concern regarding growing encroachments in the markets.

He said that as Eid shopping was gaining momentum with each passing day, there was a need to widen the entrance of interior city bazaars including Talwara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Bohr Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Moti Bazaar and others.

The MRO acknowledging the veracity of the trader's complaints assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

Meanwhile talking to APP, Tahir Bhatti said that due to lack of parking space and encroachments in many markets of downtown areas, traders were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuckups.

He said traders and commuters, especially women, were facing great difficulties during routine shopping, and it doubled over on celebratory shopping./395

Related Topics

Business Road Traffic Rawalpindi Mauritanian Ouguiya Women Market

