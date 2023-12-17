'Traditional cuisines attract citizens in chilly weather, keep people healthy': report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Every season has its own specialties, but winter always brings special traditional cuisines as an attraction for food lovers.

in various cities and localities where the aroma of Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, Chicken Corn Soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, Samosa, Pakora, hot coffee, and other items is in high demand.

"Scores of temporary stalls on the roadside have also been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold, witnessing a huge crowd of customers of all ages," said a report aired by a private news channel.

"The people of Capital City have been flocking on weekends to the food street to enjoy the cold night by devouring the variety of tasty and comfort foods," said a citizen.

"The season is providing plenty of options for people to eat food in restaurants as well, where, apart from Pakistani, Italian, Chinese, and other cuisines are also available," another citizen of Punjab added.

A vendor selling fish said that fish consumption multiplied in winter, which was evident from a dramatic surge in their sales with the beginning of cold weather.

"Punjabi cuisine is incomplete without the mention of Sarson-Ka-Saag with makki-ki-roti (maize flour flatbread), and it is a seasonal specialty of Punjab," said a group of youngsters.

"Gajar ka halwa is another most-liked traditional seasonal delight in our family, and we used to buy it almost twice a week as it is difficult to prepare it at home," said a young girl.

"There is nothing more soothing and delightful than a cup of Kashmiri chai (tea) on a chilly winter night, said a family member.

Pink tea is made from tea leaves similar to green tea, but the taste is distinctive. It has a creamy texture with a slightly salty, nutty taste and a lasting warm sensation," they added.

"Panjeeri, also known as the Punjabi winter treat, is a nutritious dessert that keeps people warm in the winters. Made of almonds, walnuts, semolina, sugar, desi ghee, and other herbs, this dry and crunchy sweet treat is quite similar to a traditional halwa," said an elderly woman.

"Circular and wiggly jalebis are also special favorites in the winter season, said the shopkeeper, adding that jalebis are basically pretzel-shaped sweets that are deep-fried, dipped in sugar syrup, and served hot."

A customer at the shop commented, "I love the winters for two reasons: traditional sweets like Daal and Gajar ka halwa and bonfire parties."

According to shopkeepers, "Gajar ka Halwa is considered to be one of the favorite food items in the winter; sales of this product have doubled compared to normal days."