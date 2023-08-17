Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over violations during last three days

The City Traffic Police impounded over 2,000 motorcycles over violation of various traffic rules during the last three days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police impounded over 2,000 motorcycles over violation of various traffic rules during the last three days.

City Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone said here on Thursday that overall action was taken against 4,000 motorcyclists in the limits of various traffic sectors and police stations over different violations in the city.

Traffic police also registered cases against 57 drivers over rash driving and they were sent behind bars.

At least 15 wheelie-doers were also booked and arrested lodged at different police stations.

The CTO appealed to parents not to hand over keys of motorbikes and vehicles to their children; otherwise, vehicles would be impounded under zero tolerance policy.