Open Menu

Tragic Incident Claims Life During Snow Hockey Game In Kalash Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Tragic incident claims life during snow Hockey game in Kalash Valley

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A somber incident unfolded in the picturesque setting of Kalash Valley as a young player, Sher Anjum, tragically lost his life while playing snow hockey on Saturday.

The 25-year-old resident of Broontar village in Chitral fell from the ceiling while retrieving the ball during a game of ice hockey, a cherished cultural tradition of the Kailash Valley.

The community, still reeling from heavy snowfall, engaged in the ancient sport, only to be met with this heartbreaking accident. The untimely demise of the young player has cast a pall over the valley, reminding all of the inherent risks associated with such beloved pastimes.

APP/ghf/378

Related Topics

Hockey Accident Snow Young Chitral All From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

4 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

4 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

4 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

4 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

5 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

5 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

5 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan