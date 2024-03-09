Tragic incident claims life during snow Hockey game in Kalash Valley

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A somber incident unfolded in the picturesque setting of Kalash Valley as a young player, Sher Anjum, tragically lost his life while playing snow hockey on Saturday.

The 25-year-old resident of Broontar village in Chitral fell from the ceiling while retrieving the ball during a game of ice hockey, a cherished cultural tradition of the Kailash Valley.

The community, still reeling from heavy snowfall, engaged in the ancient sport, only to be met with this heartbreaking accident. The untimely demise of the young player has cast a pall over the valley, reminding all of the inherent risks associated with such beloved pastimes.

