Tragic Incident Claims Life During Snow Hockey Game In Kalash Valley
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A somber incident unfolded in the picturesque setting of Kalash Valley as a young player, Sher Anjum, tragically lost his life while playing snow hockey on Saturday.
The 25-year-old resident of Broontar village in Chitral fell from the ceiling while retrieving the ball during a game of ice hockey, a cherished cultural tradition of the Kailash Valley.
The community, still reeling from heavy snowfall, engaged in the ancient sport, only to be met with this heartbreaking accident. The untimely demise of the young player has cast a pall over the valley, reminding all of the inherent risks associated with such beloved pastimes.
APP/ghf/378
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU ISCS organises 1st convocation of Allied Health Sciences11 minutes ago
-
Honoured to serve people of Pakistan: President Alvi11 minutes ago
-
Railways conducts seminar on passenger safety, firefighting training11 minutes ago
-
112,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division: commissioner11 minutes ago
-
Empowering women, IMCG (PG) Margalla College celebrates International Women's Day11 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari elected 14th President of Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Grand book fair at PU ends, 80,000 books sold in 2 days31 minutes ago
-
Tragic accident claims life of teenage boy, leaves friend critically injured on Rawalpindi Road41 minutes ago
-
Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers to check arrangements41 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of TikToker Maimoona's husband arrested41 minutes ago
-
Islam emphasis women's rights: Prof Zafar41 minutes ago
-
66th Annual Flower Show starts in Mirpurkhas51 minutes ago