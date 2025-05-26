Open Menu

Tragic Khuzdar Incident: Quetta Administration Holds Heartfelt Condolence Camp In Memory Of Martyred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district administration of Quetta organized a condolence camp to pay tribute to the innocent schoolchildren martyred in the tragic Khuzdar incident.

The ceremony honored the memory of the victims of Khuzdar and expressed solidarity with their bereaved families.

The condolence camp, marked by sorrow and unity, was attended by prominent political and administrative figures including Balochistan’s Provincial Health Minister Bakht Kakar, Provincial sports Minister Meena Majeed, Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Hamza Shafqaat, Director General PDMA Jahanzeb Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Captain (R) Meharullah Badini.

The representatives of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran, civil society, tribal elders, and a large number of citizens also attended the condolence

During the ceremony, participants laid flowers before photographs of the martyred children, lit candles, and offered collective prayers for their souls. The somber atmosphere was a reflection of the collective grief and deep empathy shared by all those in attendance.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat condemned the act as a cowardly attack that would not shake the resolve of the nation. “Those who target innocent children are enemies of humanity,” he said. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief.”

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Meharullah Badini said the entire province of Balochistan is in mourning but we remain united. "The sacrifices of our children will not go in vain. We will continue striving to realize their dreams,” he added.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to national unity and the pursuit of peace and stability. They also demanded that those responsible for the loss of innocent lives be brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

The event served not only as a memorial but also as a powerful reminder of the need for resilience, unity, and unwavering support for the victims and their families.

