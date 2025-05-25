Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Milk Adulteration In Chiniot
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority has intensified its efforts to combat milk adulteration and counterfeiting in Chiniot. Early morning and nighttime blockades were set up at various locations in the three tehsils, where over 30,000 liters of milk were tested using modern lacto-scan machines.
Heavy fines totaling Rs 117,000 were imposed on milk vendors who failed the quality tests.
In addition to milk testing, the Punjab Food Authority inspected 121 food businesses across the city, imposing fines of Rs 166,500. Various food points and grocery stores were fined Rs 49,000 for poor cleaning arrangements, expired essential items, and failed samples of chillies.
The authority also destroyed 33 liters of expired cold drinks, 30 kg of defective chillies, and over 10 kg of expired products on the spot.
