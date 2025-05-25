Blind Murder Traced, Accused Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 10:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Madina Town police have solved a blind murder mystery and arrested main accused within few days after the offense.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Naeem was killed after abduction few days ago and the police, after receiving complaint, started investigation on scientific lines.
SHO Madina Town Muzaffar Khokhar supervised the investigation team and solved the blind murder case. The police arrested main accused Khalid Ashraf while further investigation was under progress, he added.
