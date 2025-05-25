Open Menu

Blind Murder Traced, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Blind murder traced, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Madina Town police have solved a blind murder mystery and arrested main accused within few days after the offense.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Naeem was killed after abduction few days ago and the police, after receiving complaint, started investigation on scientific lines.

SHO Madina Town Muzaffar Khokhar supervised the investigation team and solved the blind murder case. The police arrested main accused Khalid Ashraf while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..

37 minutes ago
 PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway again ..

PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championshi ..

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Mala ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..

2 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

2 hours ago
 ICCROM launches second phase of online training co ..

ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..

2 hours ago
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi a ..

On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..

2 hours ago
 Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

3 hours ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

3 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan