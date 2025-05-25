Open Menu

'Robber' Injured, Accomplices Flee After Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A robbery accused was injured while his accomplices managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that ASI Sultan along with his team was carrying a robbery accused Shaukat Ali alias Shauki for recovery of case property when his 4 accomplices riding on two motorcycles intercepted the police team Sariyan Bridge and opened indiscriminate firing.

They got robbery accused released from police custody and escaped from the scene.

The police chased the accused and encircled them near Qandari Pumpon Okara Road. The police directed the outlaws for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, robbery accused Shaukat Ali received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his accomplices whereas other accused managed to flee away from the scene.

The police shifted the injured outlaw to hospital for treatment while special police team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, spokesman added.

