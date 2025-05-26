Oil Tanker Catches Fire Near Balkasar Interchange On M2
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) An oil tanker caught fire near the Balkasar Interchange area on Motorway M2 on Sunday, which was immediately stopped by the Motorways Police officers.
According to the spokesperson, a sudden blaze broke out in the rear wheels of an oil tanker near the Balkasar Interchange. The vehicle, en route from Karachi to Islamabad, was transporting a highly flammable load of 48,000 litres of petrol.
Upon receiving the alert, Motorway Police officers rushed to the scene and immediately secured the area. Demonstrating exemplary professionalism, the team managed to contain the fire before it could spread and cause extensive damage, he added.
Due to their timely intervention, the tanker was safeguarded from severe destruction, and the risk to surrounding traffic was effectively mitigated. After ensuring the fire was fully extinguished, traffic flow on the route was promptly restored.
Authorities have praised the Motorway Police for their swift and professional handling of the situation, underscoring their vital role in ensuring commuter safety on national highways.
