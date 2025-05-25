Open Menu

Actress Alleges Abuse, Seeks Protection From Husband

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Actress alleges abuse, seeks protection from husband

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Renowned stage actress Nisha Malik accused her husband Sheikh Khawar of domestic abuse and life-threatening violence.

Nisha, while holding a press conference, revealed that she married Sheikh Khawar, a resident of Muzzafarabad, three years ago. She later discovered that he was unemployed and began relying on her earnings from Starlit Theatre. According to her, he routinely seized her income and subjected her to severe physical abuse whenever she had no money.

Describing a harrowing incident, Nisha said her husband, along with his accomplices Usman and Waleed, allegedly assaulted her, leaving her unconscious and abandoned in Nawan Shehar.

She regained consciousness and contacted her mother, who rushed her to Nishtar Hospital. Nisha stated she remained unconscious for several hours.

She alleged that upon learning of her hospitalisation, her husband and his accomplices forced her to make a false statement promising not to pursue legal action against them. Expressing fear for her life and that of her family, Nisha appealed to the chief minister Punjab, IG Punjab, Additional IG South Punjab, RPO Multan, and CPO Multan for protection and legal action.

She urged authorities to register a case against Sheikh Khawar and his accomplices and ensure her family's safety.

