CM Grieved Over Death Of 2 More Khuzdar Attack Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 11:30 PM

CM grieved over death of 2 more Khuzdar attack victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two more girls, who succumbed to their injuries sustained in the tragic incident in Khuzdar.

In a statement issued here, the CM said that the blood of innocent children will not go in vain. She expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

The CM reaffirmed solidarity with the victims’ families during this time of immense loss and sorrow.

