Trainee assistant superintendents of police visit Central Police Office Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the future is IT based policing, Young officers should focus on modern policing skills & latest trends to improve public service delivery as well as to achieve progress in their professional careers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the future is IT based policing, Young officers should focus on modern policing skills & latest trends to improve public service delivery as well as to achieve progress in their professional careers.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASsP), who are currently under training as part of the 50th Common Training Program, at the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday.

The IGP said that free registration of crime, immediate solution to citizens' complaints with effective investigation and open door policy should be the priority of all young officers. He advised young officers to embrace challenging postings early in their careers to gain practical experience in both rural and urban policing.

Highlighting the importance of community policing and direct engagement with citizens, Dr. Usman instructed the young officers to prioritise welfare of the subordinate force. The IGP guided them to approach policing as a noble profession, viewing it as a service and a form of public service opportunity rather than just a job.

As per details, 12 under-training ASsP included in the 50th CTP paid a study visit to the Central Police Office. The IGP Punjab and other police officers delivered lectures to the under-training officers. They were briefed about the basic operations of various branches such as operations, investigation, traffic management, latest projects of public service delivery and crime control.

Under the supervision of ASP Shaherbano Naqvi, the under-training officers were given a tour of the modern service delivery projects of the police. The delegation learned about the working of the Khidmat & Tahaffuz Center Liberty, Meesaq Centre, Special Initiative Police Station Gulberg. The young officers were also given a visit to the public service delivery projects equipped with the IT technology including the Abshar Khidmat & Driving Center Shadman, Police Animal Rescue Center.

During interactions with IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, the under-training ASsP had the opportunity to ask questions and seek guidance on various topics related to practical policing.