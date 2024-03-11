Transforming Pak-Saudi Ties Into Strategic, Economic Partnership Govt's Priority: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that his government's priority was to transform the time-tested Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into a mutually beneficial, strategic and economic partnership, with a focus on attracting Saudi investment for bankable projects in Pakistan.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, who called on him, thanked Saudi authorities for expanding the scope of the “Road to Makkah” initiative, that would facilitate Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.
He thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, for their kind wishes on his re-election as prime minister.
Given the special fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said the Saudi ambassador was the first envoy he received after assumption of office.
Extending an invitation to the prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia, the ambassador assured him of the Saudi leadership’s full support.
The envoy said that Saudi Arabia would always remain a reliable partner for building a stronger and prosperous Pakistan.
