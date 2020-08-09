UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Drive Kicks Off In Mithi

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Tree plantation drive kicks off in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Tree plantation drive, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was kicked off here, organized by Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) welfare wing.

According to details, tree plantation campaign commenced in different parts of Mithi including Gaddi Bhitt, Darmani colony and other areas.

Additional General Secretary welfare wing, Muhammad Siddique Jamalani, Krishan Sharma of Minority wing, Partab Meghwar and others participated in monsoon tree plantation campaign.

