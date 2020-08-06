Trees plantation drives to begins on Aug 9: DC Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Thursday said that the tree plantation drives would be starting from August 9 across all districts of the division.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting on plantation drives was held here at DC Commissioner Office with Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan in the chair.

District Forest Officer, Deputy Additional Commissioner, Social Welfare Officer, Youth Officer, Assistant Commissioner Timergara and Tehsil Municipal Officer attended the meeting. The meeting discussed in detail ways and means for a successful tree-planting campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower said that all out efforts would be made to ensure maximum numbers of tree planting during the plantation campaign. He also urged the people to plant at least two trees and care for the health of the coming generation.