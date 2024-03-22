Open Menu

Tribunal Allows Sanam Javed To Contest Senate Election

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan to contest Senate elections, to be held on April 2.

The tribunal set aside the decision of the returning officer, who had rejected her nomination papers. The tribunal, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, announced the reserved verdict, allowing the appeal, filed by Sanam Javed against rejection of her nomination papers for Senate election. The tribunal had reserved the verdict after conclusion of arguments by the parties a day earlier.

During the arguments, the applicant's counsel contended that the returning officer rejected his client's nomination papers contrary to the law, stating that the rejection was based on the unfounded objection of concealing a plot, though his client did not own any property.

He also complained that the jail authorities did not cooperate in fulfilling necessary legal requirements regarding the nomination papers. He pleaded with the tribunal to allow his client to contest the election. However, a counsel for the Election Commission argued that the applicant did not provide details of assets and accounts of her spouse, as required under the Election Rules.

On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate polls in Punjab, rejected Sanam Javed Khan's nomination papers for women reserved seats.

