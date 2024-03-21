An appellate tribunal on Thursday reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sayed Zulifkar Abbas Bukhari, alias Zulfi Bukhari, against the rejection of his nomination papers for the Senate elections, to be held on April 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Thursday reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sayed Zulifkar Abbas Bukhari, alias Zulfi Bukhari, against the rejection of his nomination papers for the Senate elections, to be held on April 2.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, reserved the verdict upon the completion of arguments by the parties.

During the proceedings, the appellant's counsel argued that the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of his client for the Senate elections contrary to the facts. He submitted that the nomination papers of his client were rejected despite quitting the dual nationality.

However, a counsel for the Election Commission raised an objection regarding the maintainability of the appeal and submitted that necessary documents should have been annexed with the nomination papers.

To which, Bukhari's counsel argued that the letter of quitting the dual nationality was attached to the file.

On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate elections, had rejected the nomination papers of Zulfi Bukhari for general seats.