Tributes Paid To Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal For His Struggle For Oppressed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology and Central Information Secretary Balochistan National Party (BNP), Agha Hassan Baloch Friday paid tributes to Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal for his struggle for the oppressed people of the region

He was speaking at a condolence reference ceremony organized at the National Press Club (NPC) in connection with the first death anniversary of Founder of the BNP, Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal.

The minister said that Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal came to the National Assembly 60 years ago and fought the case of Balochistan.

He said that the seed of progressive politics which was sown 60 years ago had now become a tall tree.

"If there is democracy in this society today, it is due to great political leaders like Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal, Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, Bacha Khan, Malik Abdul Wali, Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo", he said.

He said "Such leaders do not die, their thoughts and ideas keep them alive forever." Agha Hassan Baloch said that we could not forget our commitments despite being part of the coalition government in the country.

He said that Imran Khan's government was formed with our four votes and we did not ask him for ministries, but for the recovery of missing persons.

But when his government achieved stability, he started turning away from our demands. "Power is not important for us but we want the problems of Balochistan to be solved through dialogue and to bring Baloch into the national mainstream", he said.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that the use of force multiplies the problems instead of solving.

The powerful people of the state must play the role of mothers and treat all children equally.

He said that politicians like Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal did politics on principles and never compromised conscience.

Many dictators came in different eras but failed to influence such principled politicians. Such people are the abode of knowledge and wisdom, while those who rule by force are remembered as dictators.

"Today is the time to recognize the power of democracy. The center becomes strong through empowering the nation, but no society can run through tyranny", he said.

Afrasiab Khattak, the central leader of the National Democratic Movement, addressed the ceremony and said that the nobles like Sardar Attaullah and Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri abolished the one unit and gave Balochistan the status of a province.

The constitution exists today due to those who stood like mountains.

Addressing the occasion, Qurban Satti from the journalist community said that politicians like Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal introduced democratic traditions in this country.

He paid homage to Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal on behalf of RIUJ, PFUJ and National Press Club.

