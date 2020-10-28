UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish FM Phones Qureshi; Discuss Bilateral Ties, Rising Islamophobia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Turkish FM phones Qureshi; discuss bilateral ties, rising Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi wherein they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

  Foreign Minister Qureshi extended felicitations to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu on 97th Republic Day of Turkey to be observed on Thursday (29 October).

  The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in touch on issues of concern to the Muslim Ummah, including the rising Islamophobia.

The Turkish foreign minister appreciated the stance taken by the Prime Minister on the subject.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at mutual collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey at multilateral fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated appreciation for the principled stance taken by Turkey on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Turkey's steadfast support in this regard.

 He also conveyed sympathies and condolences at the loss of precious lives in the Peshawar terrorist attack and reaffirmed Turkey's solidarity with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Peshawar Prime Minister Turkey Jammu October Muslim

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GBâ€™s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on â€œThe Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.