KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Two alleged street criminals were arrested while they were busy in robbery by the Site-A police on Saturday.

The accused arrested are named as Aqeel Khan son of Waris Khan and Sajid Shah son of Abdul Rasheed Shah, said police sources.

The police has also recovered two pistols along with eight rounds and two mobile phones from the accused.