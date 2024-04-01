Two Arrested For Stealing Mobile Tower Accessories
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The district police on Monday claimed to have apprehended two alleged thieves over charge of stealing accessories of Mobile tower
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have apprehended two alleged thieves over charge of stealing accessories of Mobile tower.
According to police spokesman, the district police led by District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood was making all out efforts to eradicate all types of crime from the society.
As part of such efforts, he said, a team of Chaudhwan police station led by SHO Aman Ullah Kundi traced a theft case of stealing Mobile Tower of a private company in Kori Jamal area. The police arrested two accused named Atta Ullah son of Ghulam Akbar and Ikram son of Nazir Ahmad residents of Kori Jamal area.
The police also recovered 38 stolen angles of mobile tower along with a ladder.
The police started further investigation from the arrested accused.
APP/akt
