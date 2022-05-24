Two cops suspended for being lenient to accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Town Irtiza Kumail suspended two police officials for giving protocol to arrested accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Town Irtiza Kumail suspended two police officials for giving protocol to arrested accused.

Police said on Tuesday that SP received complaints that City Jaranwala police had arrested some accused Afzal, etc.

and kept them under VIP protocol in the office room of Muharrar Ameer Nawaz.

Over the matter,the SP took serious notice and immediately suspended two police officials including Incharge Investigation Sub Inspector Taufail Qadri and Muharrar Ameer Nawaz.

Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.