Two dacoits killed in separate incidents of encounter with police

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Two notorious dacoits were killed in two separate incidents of exchange of fire with police respectively in the premises of Sadar and Fateh Shah police stations on late Sunday night.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari, Muhammad Esa Khan Sukhera, the police increased patrolling in their respective areas and also increased police pickets to prevent criminal activities.

A police team was performing duties at a police picket set up near Village 515/EB when they stopped two suspicious motorcyclists. The criminals started firing on the police party and attempted to escape from the scene. The police team also retaliated, during which one of the criminals was shot dead by the firing of his own accomplice, however, the other managed to flee away.

The dead was later identified as Muhammad Tariq Sharif, a resident of Arifwala.

The police said that the dead suspect was wanted to police in different cases of murder, dacoity, attempt to murder, sexual assault and other heinous crimes.

Whereas, another exchange of firing incident was reported near Village 321/EB in the premises of Fateh Shah police station, wherein a notorious dacoit Muhammad Faisal, a resident of Machiwaal, was shot dead by the firing of his own accomplices when they faced police after snatching valuables from a citizen. The dead dacoit was also wanted in various criminal activities by police, police sources added.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, however, the bodies have been handed over to heirs after conducting autopsies from the hospital.