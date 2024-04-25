Open Menu

Two-day Int'l Mathematics Conference To Begin On April 26 At GCU

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Two-day Int'l mathematics conference to begin on April 26 at GCU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A two-day international mathematics conference under the auspices of the mathematics department will be held at Government College University Hyderabad from April 26–27. 

The spokesman of GCU said on Thursday that Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Tayyaba Zarif would inaugurate the conference while experts would present their papers on the topic of mathematics.

"The maiden session of the conference will start on Friday at 9 a.m. and continue till the afternoon," he added.

A spokesman further informed, "The concluding session will be held on April 27 in the central hall, in which Chairman Higher education Commission Sindh will be the chief guest."

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad April GCU HEC From Government

Recent Stories

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

16 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

12 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

12 hours ago
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

12 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

12 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

12 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan