Two Die, Two Injured In Jhal Magsi Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Two die, two injured in Jhal Magsi clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as two people died and two other sustained injuries in clash between two groups in Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi on Saturday.

According to police sources, two-sub clans took position and opened fire each other after developing dispute between them at Seed form.

As a result, one of group two people died on the spot while two other suffered injuries.

The deceased bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the deceased were identified Muhammad Uman and Ali Asghar. The injured included Salman and Qadeer Hussain.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police is looking into matter.

