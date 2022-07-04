Two drug dealers arrested; 21Kg Hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :New Karachi Police Monday ion arrested two drug dealers red hands and recovered 21 kilograms of Hashish from their possession while three accomplices of the accused managed to escape.

The arrested accused are identified as Taufiq Ahmed son of Ali Muhammad and Ghulam Bashir son of Shamsuddin, said a spokesperson of District Central Police on Monday.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.