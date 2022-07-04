UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Dealers Arrested; 21Kg Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Two drug dealers arrested; 21Kg Hashish recovered

New Karachi Police Monday ion arrested two drug dealers red hands and recovered 21 kilograms of Hashish from their possession while three accomplices of the accused managed to escape

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :New Karachi Police Monday ion arrested two drug dealers red hands and recovered 21 kilograms of Hashish from their possession while three accomplices of the accused managed to escape.

The arrested accused are identified as Taufiq Ahmed son of Ali Muhammad and Ghulam Bashir son of Shamsuddin, said a spokesperson of District Central Police on Monday.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Police From

Recent Stories

Waheed Akbar of Peshawar wins National Young Leade ..

Waheed Akbar of Peshawar wins National Young Leaders Award

43 seconds ago
 Use of modern technology vital for slow learner ki ..

Use of modern technology vital for slow learner kids: DEO Mian Majid

45 seconds ago
 Employees of district East got advance salary

Employees of district East got advance salary

46 seconds ago
 KP reserves 15.85 pc of its land for protection of ..

KP reserves 15.85 pc of its land for protection of wild species, surpassing inte ..

50 seconds ago
 Three women die in Quetta rain related incident

Three women die in Quetta rain related incident

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 services alert during Eid-ul-Adha vaca ..

Rescue 1122 services alert during Eid-ul-Adha vacations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.