Two Drug Dealers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Sajid Shaheed police ,during the ongoing crackdown against drug pushers, arrested two inter- provincial drug dealers here on Friday.
Police said that the team arrested accused Ejaz and Qaiser and recovered 11 kg opium,2 kg of ice, 9mm pistol and four pistols of 12 bore from them.The outlaws were going to sell the drugs to different cities of the Punjab.
Further investigation was underway.
