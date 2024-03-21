Two Drug Peddlers, Ten Gamblers Detained
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have detained twelve criminals including two drug peddlers and ten gamblers during a special operation launched in the last 24 hours.
According to police sources, in line with instructions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Makhdoom Rasheed police launched an operation against criminals and detained two drug peddlers.
The police recovered over 1.5 kilograms of Hashish from their possession.
Meanwhile, Lohari Gate police have arrested ten gamblers during a raid under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Asim. The police recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt College Qadir Pur Raan launches tree plantation drive14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with 10 motorcycles14 minutes ago
-
Nine Corona cases reported in KP14 minutes ago
-
8 held, 1724 gram drugs recovered in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered20 minutes ago
-
Youth can play significant role for restoring, protection of forests24 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts successful raid in Sahiwal against illegal SIM issuance24 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 107 kg drugs in six operations; arrests 10 accused24 minutes ago
-
IFA Ramzan Sweep: Rs 178,000 fine imposed, 350 kg defective material disposed of44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project44 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over loss of lives in tragic coal mine incident54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day sales compel buyers to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr54 minutes ago