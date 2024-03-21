Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers, Ten Gamblers Detained

Published March 21, 2024

Two drug peddlers, ten gamblers detained

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have detained twelve criminals including two drug peddlers and ten gamblers during a special operation launched in the last 24 hours.

According to police sources, in line with instructions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Makhdoom Rasheed police launched an operation against criminals and detained two drug peddlers.

The police recovered over 1.5 kilograms of Hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile, Lohari Gate police have arrested ten gamblers during a raid under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Asim. The police recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

