Two Gangs Busted In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:48 PM

The police here busted two notorious criminal gangs, arrested four persons and recovered stolen items including cash, mobile phones,cattle, valuables and weapons from them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) -:The police here busted two notorious criminal gangs, arrested four persons and recovered stolen items including cash, mobile phones,cattle, valuables and weapons from them.

According to Saddar police station, two gangs operating under the Names of Mulazi and Muna gangs were caught. Goods and cattle worth Rs.

8 million were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Mulazim Hussain alias Mulazi, Riaz Khandi and Fiaz, while ring leader of Muna gang was identified as Muna alias Munaku.

During investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed their involvement in crimes.

The police recovered ten mobile phones, two pistols of 30 bore, a revolver, bullets, a milcher, two calves and two million rupees cash.

