Two Held For Doing Illegal Hundi Business

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Two held for doing illegal hundi business

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Sunday to have arrested

two persons for running a business of illegal money exchange 'Hawala Hundi'.

The action was taken on the special direction of FIA Director Ejaz Ahmed,

says a news release.

An FIA team under the supervision of Deputy Director (Composite) Sargodha

Circle, Ghulam Sarwar Warraich raided at Bass Colony Sillanwali and arrested

Muhammad Muqaddas and Rehmatullah and recovered Rs 1.3 million, Saudi

Riyals 1250, US$ 500, British Pounds 540, three mobile phones, two laptops

and other paraphernalia from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan