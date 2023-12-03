Two Held For Doing Illegal Hundi Business
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Sunday to have arrested
two persons for running a business of illegal money exchange 'Hawala Hundi'.
The action was taken on the special direction of FIA Director Ejaz Ahmed,
says a news release.
An FIA team under the supervision of Deputy Director (Composite) Sargodha
Circle, Ghulam Sarwar Warraich raided at Bass Colony Sillanwali and arrested
Muhammad Muqaddas and Rehmatullah and recovered Rs 1.3 million, Saudi
Riyals 1250, US$ 500, British Pounds 540, three mobile phones, two laptops
and other paraphernalia from them.
Further investigation was underway.