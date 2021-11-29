UrduPoint.com

Two Held On Violation Of Marriage Laws

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:57 PM

Two held on violation of marriage laws

Police conducted raid at a marriage party and held two persons for displaying firearms and use of firecrackers besides recovering weapons from their possession here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police conducted raid at a marriage party and held two persons for displaying firearms and use of firecrackers besides recovering weapons from their possession here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police arrested two persons identified as Kashif and Mohammad Khurrum on the violation of marriage laws.

Police have registered separate cases against them besides confiscating firecrackers from their possession. SP Potohar said that operations against law breaking elements should be continued.

Related Topics

Police Marriage From Airport

Recent Stories

Pfizer Creates DNA Template for Work on Omicron-Sp ..

Pfizer Creates DNA Template for Work on Omicron-Specific Vaccine

4 minutes ago
 Death Toll After Hurricane in Istanbul Rises to 4

Death Toll After Hurricane in Istanbul Rises to 4

4 minutes ago
 Police confiscates 200 kites

Police confiscates 200 kites

4 minutes ago
 Credit goes to PTI govt for making maiden cultural ..

Credit goes to PTI govt for making maiden cultural policy: Buzdar

4 minutes ago
 Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Cov ..

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

7 minutes ago
 Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as Twitter CEO - ..

Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down as Twitter CEO - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.