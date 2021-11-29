Two Held On Violation Of Marriage Laws
Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:57 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police conducted raid at a marriage party and held two persons for displaying firearms and use of firecrackers besides recovering weapons from their possession here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, Airport police arrested two persons identified as Kashif and Mohammad Khurrum on the violation of marriage laws.
Police have registered separate cases against them besides confiscating firecrackers from their possession. SP Potohar said that operations against law breaking elements should be continued.