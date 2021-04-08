UrduPoint.com
Two Held Over Hundi Business

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

Two held over hundi business

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur has arrested two persons allegedly involved in illegal business of hundi-hawala and foreign currency exchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur has arrested two persons allegedly involved in illegal business of hundi-hawala and foreign Currency exchange.

According to an FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid and recovered PKR 2,849,000, 2,400 Saudi Riyals, 750 UAE Dirhams, 50 Omani Riyals, four mobile phones having different mobiles contacts through text messages regarding illegal business of hundi-hawala for money exchange, cheques and receipts from the possession of the accused.

The team arrested Qismat Khan of Waziristan, Zia-ul-Islam of Bajaur Agency and registered a case against them.

