Two held over selling petrol illegally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District police during an ongoing operation against illegal petrol outlets, conducted raids and registered cases against two shopkeepers for illegally selling of petrol

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :District police during an ongoing operation against illegal petrol outlets, conducted raids and registered cases against two shopkeepers for illegally selling of petrol.

According to details, police registered a case against Farhan and Irfan on the charge of illegally selling of petrol at shops near Goraywali Khanqah near Civil Lines police station.

The shopkeepers could not produce relevant documents during the surprise visit, police said.

Police registered cases against the shopkeepers and started investigation in this regard.